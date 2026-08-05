Indore-Dahod Rail Tunnel Nears Completion, Track Laying In Final Phase | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tunnel construction on the Indore-Dahod New Rail Line Project has entered its final stages, with lining work completed on the 2,957-metre tunnel and ballastless track laying progressing rapidly. As of Aug 3, 1,216 metres of ballastless track has been laid, while work on the remaining stretch is underway.

Ratlam Division PRO Mukesh Kumar said tunnel lining, a key stage after excavation that ensures structural stability and long-term safety, has been completed. Alongside track laying, 1,470 metres of the final PCC (Plain Cement Concrete) layer and 2,007 metres of the first PCC layer have also been completed.

Work on the tunnel's drainage system, including side drains and invert drains, has largely been completed, while reinforcement and lining in the cut-and-cover section have also been finished.

Construction of emergency shelters (refuge niches), rescue shafts, ventilation ducts and exhaust fan systems is also underway to enhance safety and facilitate emergency rescue operations.

The Western Railway Construction Department is using modern machinery to complete the remaining drainage, backfilling and other civil works on schedule.

Once completed, the Indore-Dahod rail line is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, improve passenger services and provide a major boost to freight movement and regional economic growth.