After 40 Years, Engineering Batch Reunites In Indore With Mission Beyond Nostalgia | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A reunion of engineering classmates after nearly four decades turned into more than a nostalgic gathering, as a group of alumni resolved to channel their collective experience towards nation-building and social welfare.

The friends, who studied at Government Engineering College, Bilaspur, between 1982 and 1985, met in Indore on the occasion of Friendship Day.

The reunion rekindled memories of hostel life, classroom moments and youthful adventures, with conversations making it seem as though the years had simply melted away.

Having retired from government service and distinguished careers across technical, administrative and professional fields, the alumni agreed that the knowledge and expertise gained over the past 40 years should now be used for the benefit of society.

Rajkumar Jain, Sunil Kanthed, Shaukat Khan, Sanjeev Jain, Mahesh Bhale, Chintaman Kelkar, Sanjay Purohit, Dharmendra Patidar and Ashok Gupta participated in the gathering.

They also decided to meet regularly, strengthen mutual support and mentor the younger generation through their professional experience.

Echoing the spirit of the timeless message, "The nation gives us everything; it is time we give something back," the friends pledged to transform lifelong camaraderie into meaningful service for society and the country.