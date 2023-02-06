Indore: Cyber security course in DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the state, a cyber security course was launched at Deendayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra, DAVV in association with Madhya Pradesh Police, on Monday.

Commissioner of police (Indore) Harinarayanachari Mishra was the chief guest in the programme, while the special guest was additional DCP Manish Pathak Soni. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Maya Ingle, director of the department. Around 200 students were present in the programme.

Chief guest CP Mishra said that to live well in the changing world, we need to keep up with technology. For the last few years, many cases of cyber fraud have been reported. In such cases, crores of rupees have been recovered by the police.

Special guest additional DCP Soni informed students how to remain safe in a virtual world and on social media.

On this occasion, the DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain said that it is very important to conduct such courses for the youth, as it is necessary understand all the aspects of cyber security.

After completing the course, it is also the responsibility of the youth to raise awareness, not only among their families but also in the entire society, she said.

