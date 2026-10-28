Indore Cyber Fraud Racket Under Probe, 11 Booked As Police Trace ₹1 Crore Transactions Through Six Bank Accounts | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against 11 people for alleged involvement in a cyber fraud racket involving mule bank accounts. Preliminary investigations revealed transactions worth around Rs 1 crore through six bank accounts, police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Zone-2) Aman Singh Rathore said police seized 20 SIM cards, 17 mobile phones, a laptop, three CPUs, a hard disk, documents and other electronic devices. Investigators are examining the actual amount involved and the suspects' roles.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off about mule accounts, a team led by Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel questioned Dilip Pandey. Based on his information, police reached The Rapid Investors company's office at Princess Sky Business Park, where operator Shubham Sharma was present.

According to preliminary FIR findings, customers were contacted through calls and money collected from them. The amount was allegedly deposited into company and mule accounts arranged through Pandey. Investigators are examining allegations that employees received shares based on collections.

Police registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the BNS against Dilip Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Ahmed Raja Sheikh, Bharat Bhushan Kushwah, Naresh Yadav, Vijendra, Amit Mani, Ramandeep Singh Bhatia, Narendra Patidar, Amit Chaurasia and Yogesh Patel.

Officials are examining bank records to identify account holders, operators, money sources and subsequent transfers, besides determining the number of victims and amount involved.

Police warned that providing bank accounts for commissions could invite legal action if involvement is established. People were advised against sharing accounts, ATM cards, SIM cards, cheque books, internet banking details or OTPs for monetary benefits.