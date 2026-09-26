Indore Cyber Fraud: Property Broker Loses ₹1.93 Lakh To Fake UK-Europe Tour Deal Found On Google | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property broker was duped of Rs 1.93 lakh after being tricked into transferring money for a group tour to the UK and Europe.

The victim, Pankaj Hirani, a resident of Angel Avenue, filed a complaint at Rajendra Nagar police station stating that on June 13, he searched Google for overseas travel services and found a page posing as the well-known travel company "Thomas Cook." Using his wife's phone, he contacted the number listed on the site.

After multiple conversations, the fraudster offered to organise a group trip to the UK and Europe for Hirani’s family for Rs 8,10,000 and demanded Rs 2,00,000 as advance payment.

On July 3, a woman calling from the number offered to send a QR code for payment. When Hirani said single QR code transactions were limited to Rs 1,00,000, she asked him to split the payment.

Hirani transferred Rs 96,900 through the WhatsApp QR code on July 3 and another Rs 96,900 on July 6, totalling Rs 1,93,800.

The caller assured him that if the visas were not issued within seven to eight days, the amount, minus a Rs 60,000 cancellation fee, would be refunded.

Ten days later, after learning that the Europe visa had not been processed, Hirani sought a refund. However, the fraudster failed to return the money and stopped responding.

Realising he had been duped through fake contact details impersonating a legitimate travel provider, Hirani lodged a police complaint. Police registered a case and are probing the mobile number and bank account details.

Colony president, operator booked for Rs 10 lakh property fraud

Rajendra Nagar police registered a fraud case against Yashraj Tiwari, president of Lake Park Colony, and colony operator Maya Tiwari.

The duo allegedly took Rs 10 lakh as an advance agreement for a 1,200 sq. ft. plot, but subsequently refused to execute the registry, hand over possession, or refund the money.

According to police, the action followed a complaint filed by Gaurav Choudhary, a Nehru Nagar resident.

Choudhary had struck a deal to purchase plot number 266 in Lake Park Colony, measuring approximately 1,200 sq. ft., for a total consideration of Rs 31 lakh.

On June 30, 2024, Yashraj and Maya executed an agreement to sell with Choudhary, claiming full possession and rights over the property. After the agreement, Choudhary transferred Rs 10 lakh into their bank accounts by cheque.

After receiving the funds, both suspects allegedly stalled the registry process and refused to transfer physical possession of the plot despite repeated requests.

When Choudhary demanded a full refund, the suspects flatly refused to return the amount.

Following a preliminary police investigation into Choudhary's complaint, the police registered an FIR against Yashraj Tiwari and Maya Tiwari under relevant sections for fraud. Further investigation is underway.