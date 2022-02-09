Indore: Cyber cell ensures refund of 2.5 lakh to doctor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber cell on Tuesday managed to get Rs 2.5 lakh refunded into the account of a doctor within hours of him being duped by an online fraudster. The doctor had received a message while updating KYC and he had shared the mobile number and account number. Soon after entering the OTP, the doctor found that money was debited from his account. He thanked the cyber cell officials for the excellent job.

According to SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh, Dr Pravin Mishra, a senior surgeon in civil hospital in Mhow, lodged a complaint on Monday that he was updating KYC when he received a message. He thought that he received this message from the bank. He opened the link and found a page like the internet banking site of his bank account. When he entered the mobile number, he received an OTP. He entered the OTP and found that Rs 2.49 lakh was deducted from his bank account. He immediately contacted the bank officials and later he lodged a complaint with the cyber cell. During the investigation, it was found that the conman spent the amount for buying an expensive mobile phone and a camera from an e-commerce website.

After receiving a complaint, the cyber cell officials contacted the e-commerce website and managed to stop the transaction. Thus, the cyber cell officials not only stopped the transaction but also refunded money to the complainant within hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:21 AM IST