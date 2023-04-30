 Indore: Customs seizes foreign gold worth Rs 1 crore
The officers of customs department seized approximately 1700 gm gold worth around Rs 1.07 cr from Jabalpur railway station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officers of customs department seized approximately 1700 gm gold worth around Rs 1.07 cr from Jabalpur railway station.  

Official sources of customs department informed here on Saturday night that acting on specific intelligence, officers of the customs circle Jabalpur under the guidance of customs commissioner of Madhya Pradesh, Sameer Chitkara, intercepted two passengers at Jabalpur railway station on Friday, who were coming from Howrah to Jabalpur by train no. 11448 Shaktipunj Express, the officials recovered 15 gold bar approximately 1700 gm of foreign gold which is worth around Rs 1.07 cr. Both the passengers were arrested under provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway.

