Indore Custodians Stress Fire Safety, Water Conservation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting with representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) was held at Ravindra Natya Grah, focusing on cleanliness, fire safety and water conservation.

Collector Shivam Verma and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal attended the meeting along with senior officials and citizens’ groups.

Discussions covered topics such as fire safety measures, Swachh Survekshan, Jal Ganga conservation campaign, groundwater recharge, electrical safety, solar rooftop installations and PNG connections. Detailed presentations were delivered by various departments to guide participants.

During the meeting, residents were administered a pledge to promote water conservation and harvesting as part of the Jal Ganga initiative.

Verma highlighted that resident organisations play a vital role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and overall development. He urged RWAs to ensure adequate fire safety systems within residential complexes and regularly check their functionality. He also emphasised keeping entry and exit routes obstruction-free to facilitate smooth emergency response.

Singhal called on residents to adopt rainwater harvesting and rooftop water collection systems to improve groundwater levels.

The commissioner also advised RWAs to manage bulk waste within their premises and ensure proper waste segregation at the source. He stressed the importance of installing fire safety equipment, appointing responsible personnel, conducting regular fire audits and organising mock drills to strengthen emergency preparedness.

Additional focus areas included setting up on-site wet waste processing units, maintaining rainwater harvesting systems, proper use of basement parking, linking drainage outlets to municipal networks or septic tanks, conducting electrical safety audits, preventing encroachments in garden areas, and promoting solar rooftop systems and PNG connections.