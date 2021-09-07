Indore: Cultural event of Devi Ahilya Nari Shakti Group organised

Indore: The Devi Ahilya Nari Shakti Group (Women’s Task Force) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya organised its first cultural programme wherein women faculty and staff members performed on Tuesday. Former Speaker of the Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan was the chief guest, while Kusum Lata Jain was the special guest.

Dance performances were the main feature of the cultural event organised by on Nari Shakti Group. On this occasion, Ghoomar dance, Garba and a theatrical performance were presented by the women professors and women employees of the university.

Sumitra Tai congratulated all the members of Nari Shakti Group on their unique effort.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain informed the audience how the Women’s Task Force had come into being during the corona crisis and boosted each other’s courage. “The Nari Shakti Group organised online programmes, becoming each other’s pillar of support to overcome the inequalities and difficult situations during the second wave of Covid-19,” the V-C said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:26 PM IST