Indore: CUET (UG) to be held for 10 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] for admission to after-school courses offered by 82 universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and 43 central universities, will be conducted in a 10-window. The exam window will open on July 15.

Barring July 18, the exam will be conducted in computer-based mode till July 20 and then from August 4 to August 10. There will be no exam on August 9, as well.

With release of the exam dates, the National Test Agency—which has been given the contract for the maiden CUET—also reopened the window for registration for the exam.

“Since it's the only exam for entry into the Central University System (UG courses), registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the candidates. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the examination are advised to visit the website (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/) and complete the application process,” the NTA public note said.

Candidates who had not registered for CUET (UG) courses till now can do the registration till 11.50 pm on July 24. Besides, the candidates who had made errors while filling their registration forms can make corrections also till 11.50 pm on July 24.

The CUET will be conducted at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

