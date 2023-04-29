Indore: CSR FEST 2023 to promote Indian education & health care systems 

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to give an opportunity for socially conscious corporates to discuss together CSR initiatives in India and to promote the Indian education system and healthcare system through indigenous and innovative CSR practices, “CSR FEST 2023” will be organised on April 29 at Sayaji.

The fest is being jointly organised by SATYA, a non-profit organisation, in partnership with HospiHealth Consultants, and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Impacting Education and Health through Innovative CSR Practices’.

This fest will be attended by leaders from across India and is a collaborative platform for CSR professionals, civil society organisations, govt officials, educational institutions, hospitals, corporates, development professionals, and research scholars.

Jayant Banthia, advisor SVKM-NMIMS, and director NSE CSR Board has been invited as the chief guest for the event. Mukul Kanitkar, author; John Kingsley, commissioner medical education, GOMP; Prof Renu Jain, vice-chancellor, DAVV will be the guest of honour.

Speakers from the fields of Education, Health, and CSR have been invited and they will put forth their thoughts as per the discussion themes. Proposed speakers for the panel discussion are Sunder Ram Korivi, academic head, NHSMCE, HSNC University, Mumbai; Mukesh Sabharwal, group CEO, Ratan Jyot Group of Hospitals, Gwalior; Dr Vinay Kothari, MD, founder, HospiHealth Consultants, Mumbai.

The CSR FEST 2023 will publish research papers from different persons, in its souvenir and it will be released during the event. The best paper from the categories of Education and Health will be presented and will be awarded Best Research Paper Award and honoured with INR 5,000 each.