Indore: Criminal hides under quilt to evade arrest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To establish fear of the law among the criminals and to curb crime, Chhatripura police on Saturday launched a drive against the criminals of the area. 

During the drive, a criminal tried to evade arrest by hiding under a quilt, while in another case, a local tough was paraded in his area 

On the instruction of CP Harinarayanachari Mishra and other officers, a team led by the police station in-charge Pawan Singhal launched the drive against criminals. During the drive, police caught 22 youths, including history sheeters from Kanjar Mohalla, Labariya Bheru and other areas under the police station jurisdiction.

TI Singhal told Free Press that the action was taken against history sheeters as they were still involved in criminal activities and there were still receiving complaints against them. 

When the police reached the house of a history sheeter, he tried to hide under a quilt. The family members were also trying to mislead the police officers. But the police were not to be fooled, and they removed the quilt and caught him.

In another case, a youth who threatened people was caught and paraded in his locality to end his terror.

3 criminals to be externed

Police acted against 22 criminals during the drive. Three would be externed from the district as the police have prepared cases against them. During the action against the criminals, the people of the area appreciated the police and applauded them. Similar drives against criminals would continue, police said.

