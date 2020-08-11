Indore Crime Watch: Woman set ablaze by hubby

Indore: A 31-year-old woman received critical burns after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband following an argument between them in Chandan Nagar area on Monday. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused. The statement of the injured woman is also being taken by the police.

According to the police, the incident took place in Geeta Nagar. Papita Sisodiya was rushed to a city hospital after she received burns on Monday night.

Police came to know that Papita had an argument with husband Arvind over food after which he went to another room and came with a can of kerosene. He poured the kerosene on Papita and set her on fire. She received more than 60 per cent burns. Police said accused is still at large. Papita got married to Arvind 10 years ago. Their two children were not in the house at the time of the incident.