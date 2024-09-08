Indore Crime Round-Up: Man Held For Strangling Son; Depressed Over Son’s Suicide Attempt, Father Hangs Self

Representational Image

Man Held For Strangling Son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by Lasudia police for strangling his son, an official said on Saturday. Initially, the accused made the incident look like a suicide by hanging the deceased. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rakesh Verma (26), a resident of Nipaniya Kakad. He was found hanging at his home on Friday morning. His father Uttam told police that Rakesh committed suicide by hanging himself.

However, the police grew suspicious about his story as the evidence said otherwise. The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and the short PM report revealed that the deceased was killed by strangulation. The police took his father into custody and he later allegedly confessed to his crime.

The accused allegedly told police that his son used to create disturbance at home in inebriated condition and used to trouble him for money. He frequently asked him for money to buy intoxicants. To get rid of him, he strangled him. The police registered a case against the accused under section 103 of the BNS and arrested him.

Depressed Over Son’s Suicide Attempt, Father Hangs Self

Depressed Over Son’s Suicide Attempt, Father Hangs Self | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Depressed over son’s suicide attempt, a 52-year-old OT Technician committed suicide after slitting his wrist with a sharp edged object at his place under Lasudia police station limits in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The incident came to light when he was found dead by his wife around 6 am on Saturday.

The family members said that he was upset for a long period of time after his son attempted suicide a few months ago. He was seen in a depressed mood for the last few days, leading to the drastic step. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rohit Birthare, a resident of Ankur Aangan Colony near Nipania.

His family members said that Rohit worked as an OT technician in Apollo Hospital. His family members had gone to the temple to celebrate Hartalika Teej on Friday night. When they returned the next morning, they found the door locked. On opening the door, they found Rohit dead with blood that had oozed out of his slit wrist. The police began a probe into the case and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.