Indore Updates: Man Ends Life After Harassment Over Loan; Class 9th Student Hangs Self

Man Ends Life After Harassment Over Loan | FP Photo

Man Ends Life After Harassment Over Loan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old man allegedly consumed some acidic substance and ended his life after facing continuous harassment from a moneylender. The incident occurred on September 4 under Bhanwarkuan police station area when he consumed the acidic substance near his house and succumbed during the course of treatment at MY hospitalon Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kamal Mandloi, a resident of Nanak Nagar. His family members said that he had borrowed Rs 7,000 from a money lender. They alleged that the moneylender had already seized Kamal's two-wheeler and frequently harassed him regarding the money.

The moneylender Jitendra along with an accomplice even assaulted Kamal a few days ago leading him to commit suicide, they added. The family members alleged that Kamal had paid him the money with interest, but Jitendra continued to demand more money. Kamal worked as a tile-layer and had five children.

Class 9th Student Hangs Self, Dies

Class 9th Student Hangs Self, Dies | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Aerodrome police station limits on Saturday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bantu son of Sheru Gehlot, a resident of Nagin Nagar.

His uncle Bheru said that Bantu was a student of class 9. He was alone at home when he took the drastic step. His father is a driver and had gone for work. His mother had gone out for bank KYC formalities. When she returned home, she found the door locked. She called neighbours and managed to break the door, only to find her son hanging.