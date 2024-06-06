Indore Crime: Interstate Gang Of Thieves Busted, Goods Worth Rs 1.21 Crore Recovered, Three Held From Tanda In Dhar District

Police officals with stolen goods. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police busted an interstate gang of thieves and arrested three members of the gang from Bagh Tanda area in Dhar district and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.21 crore, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the accused allegedly confessed to stealing valuables and cash from various places in the city as well.

IPS Karandeep Singh informed media persons that on the instruction of DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena and additional DCP Alok Sharma, two persons named Vell Singh and his accomplice Karam Singh, both residents of Guradiya village in Tanda district Dhar were arrested in connection with a theft incident of the area a few days ago.

Read Also Indore: Rs 5 Lakh Duped From Doctor Couple Returned By Crime Branch

During their questioning related to stolen goods and to get information about their accomplice named Rajesh while in police remand the accused informed the police that they had sold the stolen goods to Vikas alias Sonu, Ashok Manjhi and Thakur Singh, all residents of Tanda area. Following this information, a team was constituted to search for the accused. The team raided seven places and arrested Thakur, Vikas and Ashok from there and they were later brought to the city.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they helped the thieves to commit thefts at various places in the city and bought the stolen goods from them. Following the lead given by the accused, police have recovered about 1.5 kilograms of gold ornaments and about 500 grams of silver ornaments worth Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 3 lakh in cash and vehicle costing Rs 18 lakh from the accused. A four-wheeler was also recovered from them.

The accused were also booked for their involvement in loot, theft and assault cases. They also confessed to committing thefts in the other areas of the city and they are being questioned for other such crimes and more people could be arrested in the case.