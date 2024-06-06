 Indore: Rs 5 Lakh Duped From Doctor Couple Returned By Crime Branch
Indore: Rs 5 Lakh Duped From Doctor Couple Returned By Crime Branch

Doctor couple were under digital house arrest for about 48 hours on a video call after threatening them of action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Wednesday reverted Rs 5 lakh to the doctor couple, who were duped of over Rs 8 lakh by conmen, who posed themselves as officers from crime branch Mumbai and the customer care officer from an international courier company. The accused had kept the doctors under digital house arrest on the video call and managed to receive money from them.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the doctor couple from Rau area had received a call from a person, who posed himself as a customer care officer from an international courier company and informed the couple that the parcel sent by them could not reach to Thailand as the Aadhaar number linked with the bank account received Rs 16 crore associated with human trafficking and money laundering. When the complainant informed the conman that he didnít send any parcel.

Later, the conman informed the complainant that a senior officer of Mumbai crime branch would call him. After that he received a video call on Skype and the doctor couple was threatened that drugs and some passports were also found in the parcel. The caller threatened the couple of taking action against them and held the couple under digital house arrest over a video call for 48 hours on the pretext of verification of documents and duped the complainant of Rs 8.36 lakh.

During investigation, police noted the details of transactions and managed to return Rs 5 lakh to the complainant. Investigation is on to recover the remaining amount and identify the accused. Dandotiya said that so far three incidents of digital house arrest were reported from the city and investigation is on to identify the accused in other incidents as well.

