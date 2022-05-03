Indore Crime Diary: Youth held for stealing Rs 2.78L from petrol pump office; Head constable hangs himself

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a youth for stealing Rs 2.78 lakh from a petrol pump office within 24-hours of the crime. The police had to examine about 100 CCTVs in the area to identify and arrest the accused.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said that the incident took place at Laxmi Service Station at GPO on May 1. The accused entered the office after breaking open the lock and he managed to steal cash from there. After receiving information, the police station conducted an investigation and about 100 CCTVs were examined. The police managed to identify the accused as Ritesh Pawar. The police team reached his place but he was missing from there. The family members informed he had gone to Mhow for some work.

The police team gathered further information about the accused and managed to arrest him from Mhow. He allegedly confessed to committing the crime after which the police recovered Rs 2.78 lakh from him.

Head constable hangs himself

A head constable posted at the Dwarkapuri police station allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home under the Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction on Monday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Manish Dawar said the deceased was identified as Mohan Solanki, a resident of the Police Lines in Rajendra Nagar. He was promoted as head constable five months ago and posted at the Dwarkapuri police station. After having a meal, he was seen taking a walk outside his house.

He later returned and committed suicide in a room of his house. The incident was discovered when his wife woke up in the morning and found him hanging. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation. The police are taking down the statements of his wife and other family members to know the reason for his suicide.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:02 AM IST