Indore Crime Diary: Two try to escape from police station, open fire on police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two accused who had been taken to the Crime Branch police station for verification tried to flee from there and reportedly opened fire on the Crime Branch officials, an official said on Wednesday. Both the accused, however, sustained injuries during return fire and no police officials were injured in the incident.

Additional DCP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that the accused, Immu, Akram and one more person were picked up from the Chandan Nagar and Raoji Bazaar areas of the city. They were taken to the Crime Branch police station for verification on Wednesday. The action was taken following orders of higher-ups in order to maintain the peace in the city. The officials were instructed to keep an eye on the criminals’ activities in the city.

When two policemen were questioning them at the police station, the two accused managed to flee from there while the cops caught the third accomplice. Later, the Crime Branch informed police control-room and chased the culprits to nab them.

Parashar said that one of the accused opened fire on the police near the Patthar Godam area, following which the police returned fire and both the accused sustained injuries. They were, however, out of danger, Parasar added.

‘Over a dozen bullets fired’

According to reports, one of their associates had given a pistol to the accused while they were running away. The police seized the country-made pistol from the accused and they are being questioned further. It is said that over a dozen bullets were fired during the shootout from both sides. However, the police said that they recovered three bullet shells from the spot.

Accused first pelted stones

A Crime Branch official said that, when they cordoned off the accused, they started pelting stones at the Crime Branch team. Later, one of them took out a pistol and opened fire on the team. Fortunately, no policemen were injured in the incident. After that, the police team had to return fire to bring the situation under control.

Uncle held for kidnap of seven-month child

The police booked a man for abducting his 7-month-old nephew from his home in the Banganga area, cops said on Wednesday. The accused kept the child with him for a month. The police claimed that the accused had been arrested from Nagda and the child was rescued from him.

Banganga police station-in-charge Rajendra Soni said a 27-year-old man lodged a complaint that his younger brother, named Montu, had abducted his seven-month-old son a month ago. Montu had come to his home and taken away the child on the pretext of taking him out for a walk but he did not return. When the family searched for Montu and the child, they came to know that he was in Nagda. Later, they informed the police.

The police gathered information and managed to arrest the accused and rescue the child from him. The child was handed over to his parents. The police are investigating the case further.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:11 AM IST