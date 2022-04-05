Indore Crime Diary: Two persons arrested while betting on IPL; Man arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 5 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch raided a house and arrested two persons while they were betting on IPL matches on Monday. Some equipment used in the betting and Rs 3.55 lakh were recovered from them. Further investigations are underway.

A Crime Branch official said they were tipped off about some persons operating an IPL betting reacket in a house in Santnagar, under Bhanwarkuan police station. The cops raided the house and arrested two persons, named Ajit Singh and Jagjit Singh, who were betting on the IPL match of Lucknow vs Hyderabad. The accused allegedly said they were making IDs of their customers on the Internet and betting on the matches. Two mobile phones, one television and Rs 3.55 lakh were recovered from them.

Missing youth found murdered in Khudel

A man who was missing from the Azad Nagar area was found murdered on a farmland in the Khudel area, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Bablu, 23, a resident of Musakhedi. He was found dead near Dudhiya village a couple of days ago. During investigations, the police found that it was a murder. Bablu had been missing from his home for a few days and his family had registered a ‘missing person’ report at the Azad Nagar police station. The police claimed the killers had been identified and would be arrested soon.

Man arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 5 lakh

A man was arrested while he was trying to sell MD drugs to customers in the Lasudia area on Tuesday. Drugs worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from him and he is being questioned about other people involved in the crime. The Crime Branch, acting on a tip, arrested Ashutosh, a resident of Khajrana from near Sabji Mandi in the Niranjanpur area of the city. After spotting the police, he tried to flee from the spot. About 51 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 5.1 lakh were seized from him. The accused has been booked under Section 8/21 of the NDPS act and further investigations are underway.

