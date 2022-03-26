Indore Crime Diary: Man held for issuing SIM cards using Aadhaar and fingerprints; Three more arrested for preparing fake loan books

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MIG police arrested the distributor of the SIM cards of a telecom company for fraudulently purchasing SIM cards after stealing Aadhaar card details and the fingerprints of the people at his shop. The accused used to create the accounts of a crypto app to earn a commission. Interestingly, the accused was luring the complainant to earn money by giving him Aadhaar cards.

According to MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma, complainant Ravi Gothwal has lodged a complaint that he was having tea at a tea stall near LIG Square when a person named Rahul Sengar of MIG Colony met him at around 11.15 pm on Thursday. Accused told him that he would pay him Rs 50 to 100 for an Aadhaar card.

The complainant Gothwal found the activities of the accused suspicious. He got more suspicious when the accused told him that he is a distributor of SIM cards of a telecom company and runs a shop in the area. On the pretext of making e-shram cards of the people, he used to take the Aadhar card and the fingerprints of the people. He used to issue new SIM cards with the details of his customers. Later, he used to create an account in a crypto currency app to earn money. He said that he sells the details of the app registration and the account to get money. Thus, the accused tried to lure the complainant to get more Aadhaar cards from the people.

Gothwal stated in his complaint that he called one of his friends there and told him to keep an eye on the suspect. Gothwal later told the suspect that he was bringing his Aadhaar card within minutes. Later, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint. After receiving the complaint, the police team from MIG police station reached the spot and detained the man named Rahul Sengar from there. He allegedly confessed his crime after which the police recovered 15 Aadhaar cards from him. Further investigation is underway into the case. The police are also gathering details about the SIM cards from the company.

Three more arrested for preparing fake loan books

Crime Branch on Friday arrested three more persons associated with the gang that indulged in preparing fake loan books to bail people out with the help of fake guarantors. So far, 21 accused of this gang have been arrested. Further investigation is on to know the role of other people in the crime.

The crime branch officials said that on February 26, four men were arrested for preparing fake loan books to get bail for accused. They were arrested under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC.

During investigation, the Crime Branch officials arrested three more accused named Ramprasad, Hariom and Govinda in the case and recovered 10 fake loan books from them. The accused allegedly told the police that they used to contact family members of the accused in various cases and get bail for them.

Man held with brown sugar

A man was arrested with brown sugar worth lakhs of rupees by the Crime Branch on Friday. The accused was trying to supply the drugs to someone when he was arrested by the police.

According to a Crime Branch official, a tip-off was received that a person was waiting to supply the drugs to someone in Banganga area. The Crime Branch officials verified the information and reached the spot and arrested the accused who was identified as Sachin of Niranjanpur area of the city. Police recovered brown sugar weighing around 16.3 grams from the accused. His bike was also recovered and he was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act.

Three arrested for stealing cameras

Police arrested three youths for stealing professional cameras and lenses worth Rs 5 lakh from Banganga area. Police said that following complaint by Ajay (21) a case has been registered in which the accused Nilesh, Rajendra and Dinesh were arrested. Police said that the accused Nilesh and Rajendra work with Ajay. In CCTV footage police found them stealing the cameras and Ajay identified them. To keep an eye on Ajay, Nilesh also had come to the police station with him to register a complaint.

SOP for hiring servants

Police on Friday issued SOP in public interest in regard hiring maids\servants or renting house to someone. Police advised the people that before keeping anyone as servant the person must be assured that the person is genuine and authentic. Also, police must be give information about the person at the nearest police station. Same must be followed for tenants and all information must be given to police, said senior police officials.

Cop line-attached

A policeman on Friday got line attached for slapping an e-rickshaw driver at Rasoma Square. According to information, SI Balram Dixit was line attached by Additional CP (Crime) Rajesh Hingankar. Also, an investigation was called in the matter in which the Additional DCP (traffic) Anil Patidar will investigate the matter. A video on Friday went viral in which the SI Dixit was seen slapping an e-rickshaw driver after an accident at the square in which a two-wheeler-rider fell on the road. The video went viral on the internet and people criticised the police. However, some people also criticised e-rickshaw driver and the way they drive vehicles in the city.

1.5 year old girl rescued from her father

Juni Indore police rescued a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from her father on Thursday night. Her mother had informed the police over the phone that her husband, who is separated from her, took the girl child and he didn’t return for a long time.

According to the police, the woman made a phone call to Dial 100 and informed them that she lives in Lalbagh area while her husband lives somewhere in Khajrana area. He reached her place and took her girl with him. The woman told the police that her husband didn’t return to her place to drop her child. After the information, the police met the woman and took information about the girl and her father. After that a team reached Khajrana area and managed to rescue the girl from her father. The girl was handed over to her mother safely.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:05 AM IST