Indore Crime Diary: Man arrested with 3.5 kg of cannabis; Car showroom employee killed in a road accident

Indore (Madhya Padesh): A man was arrested while he was waiting to deliver cannabis to a customer in the Hira Nagar area on Tuesday. The police are questioning the accused about other people who may be involved in supplying drugs in the city.

According to the Hira Nagar police, a tip was received that a person was seen near a brick kiln in the Shakkarkhedi area. Following this, the police team managed to arrest the accused, identified as Santosh Narvaria, of the Hira Nagar area. A plastic bag containing 3.5 kilograms of cannabis was seized from him. The accused used to grow cannabis in the shadow of the brick kiln in the area.

Man gets life for raping and killing minor niece

A special court here, on Monday, awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping and killing his minor niece. The incident took place about six years ago.

On October 3, 2016, relatives of the minor girl took her to a hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors declared her brought dead. The aunt of the deceased told the police that the deceased’s own uncle had raped and killed her.

In her statement, she said that the parents of the deceased had gone out to the field when her uncle raped her. When two kids saw him during the act, the woman said, they called her. Seeing people coming to the house, the man fled the scene leaving the girl in an unconscious state.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that special judge Suman Shrivastava handed out the sentence to convict Lakhan.

Car showroom employee killed in a road accident

An employee of a car showroom was killed in a road accident in Rajendra Nagar late on Monday. He was on his way back home when his bike rammed into a divider. The police have started an investigation and the autopsy report is awaited.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Manish Dawar said the incident took place near Gadbadi Puliya around 10.30 pm. The deceased was identified as Avnesh Dubey, 25, a resident of Shivpuri. He was staying in a rented house in the area and was employed in a car showroom in Rajendra Nagar. Preliminary investigations revealed that, possibly, he was going back home from the showroom when he lost control of his bike which rammed into the road divider due to which he got critically injured. He was rushed to hospital but he could not be saved. His family was informed and, on Tuesday, his body was handed over to them after the autopsy. The police are also examining the CCTVs installed near the spot.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:15 AM IST