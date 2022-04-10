Indore Crime Diary: Man arrested for thrashing cop, paraded in the area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police added an attempt to murder section against the accused, who was arrested for badly thrashing a policeman on Saturday. The accused was also paraded in the area where he had beaten the policeman.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the accused named Dinesh Prajapati was arrested for thrashing Jaiprakash Jaiswal, a police constable posted at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Sources claimed that he was paraded by the police in Vyankatesh Nagar area where he had thrashed the policeman over a petty issue. However, the police said that the accused was taken to the spot for the evidence collection and for the investigation into the case. After that he was produced before the court.

It is noteworthy that police constable Jaiprakash was going to receive a relative at railway station when the accused on a bike passed near him riding recklessly. The constable told him to ride the bike carefully when the accused started an argument as he was under the influence of the liquor. The situation turned heated and the accused snatched the stick from the constable and thrashed him badly. He hit the constable multiple times with the stick due to which the policemen got critically injured. Someone had captured the video of the incident and circulated it on social media.

After seeing the video, the police added the section of an attempt to murder against the accused. The constable was admitted to a city hospital as he received a head injury. However, he is out of danger. Police said that no past criminal case was found against the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:29 PM IST