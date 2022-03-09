Indore Crime Diary: Cybercafe owner attacks doctor over a petty issue, FIR registered against two

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor posted at the District Hospital was beaten up by a cyber café owner in the Rajmohalla area over a petty issue on Wednesday. The victim had injuries on his face and mouth and lodged a complaint against the accused at the Chhatripura police station.

“I was going back home after completing my night duty hours on Wednesday morning. I stopped by at Harsh Cyber Café located in Rajmohalla to apply for my family’s passports online. The cyber café owner asked me to pay Rs 1,800 for each application but, after confirming my order, he continued to work for others. When I asked him to do my job first, he punched me in the face and, later, he and his co-workers thrashed me badly,” the complainant, Dr Ankur Jain, said. He added that the accused pushed him out of the café after which he came back to the District Hospital and lodged a police complaint.

On the complaint of Dr Jain, the police have registered an FIR against Nilesh and Harsh under sections 294,323 and 506 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, president of the Health Department Officers’ and Employees’ Association Shekhar Joshi demanded stern action against the accused for attacking the doctor and announced that they would stage demonstrations against the police if they did not arrest the accused.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:40 PM IST