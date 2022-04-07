Indore Crime Diary: BSF SI's son murdered near Super Corridor; Nine-year-old girl found hanging from saree knot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was found murdered near a township in Aerodrome area on Thursday afternoon. He was missing from his place since Wednesday night. The police and the FSL team investigated the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said someone spotted the body of a youth near Tirumala Township at around 12.45 pm. The police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Ajay Sharma, 26 years, a resident of Umang Park Colony.

An injury mark was found on his head so it appears that the killer attacked him with a heavy object. Ajay was employed in a company and he was working from home after the lockdown. He left his house at around 9 pm and since then his sister was searching for him. Police suspect that he was called by the killer to the spot. Possibly, he was killed over an old rivalry. The police are investigating the case and taking the statements of his family members. TI Shukla said that CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the killer/killers.

His father Ramavtar Sharma is a BSF sub-inspector and he is posted on the Pakistan border in Punjab. Ajay got married in November last year. His wife had gone to her parents' place in Gorakhpur in UP. After identifying the deceased, police informed his father and wife.

Ajay’s mother passed away a few months ago. At present, Ajay and his sister were at their place in the city

Nine-year-old girl found hanging from saree knot

Police believe that she was swinging after tying the border of a saree to a pillar when her neck got stuck in the noose

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl was found hanging from the pillar at the premises of her house in the Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. She was alone at home and it is believed that she had tied the border of a saree to a pillar and was swinging when her neck got stuck in the noose. The police are waiting for the autopsy report.

According to investigating officer S-I Avind Bele from the Chandan Nagar police station, the deceased was identified as Roshani, 9, a resident of the Panchmurti Nagar area of the city. Her father is a vegetable seller and was not at home during the incident, while his wife and son had gone to meet a relative in the area. When she got back home, she found Roshni hanging from a pillar in the corridor. She informed her husband and they took the girl to hospital, but she could not be saved.

The police believe that the girl may have tied the border of the saree to the pillar after climbing on a water can kept at the spot. She was, possibly, swinging when her neck got stuck in the noose. The police investigated the spot and gathered information from the area but no one had witnessed the incident.

The girl and her parents hail from Uttar Pradesh and had come to the city a few months ago. The police are taking down the statements of her family and are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:54 PM IST