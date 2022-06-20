Indore Crime Diary: Absconding accused in land fraud held by cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A land fraud accused who was on the run for four years was arrested by the Crime Branch on Sunday. He had sold plots to many people using forged documents and was carrying a bounty of Rs 7,000 for his arrest.

According to a Crime Branch official, information was received that accused Mahaveer Jain, a resident of Kanadiya Road, who was booked by the Banganga police station staff under various sections of fraud, was seen roaming about in the area. The cops gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him from the Banganga area. The accused and his accomplices had allegedly developed a township and sold the plots to people using forged documents there a few years ago.

The police had raided many places in search of the accused and a bounty had been announced for his arrest. The accused is being questioned about his accomplices.

Sex racket busted, 4 from WB among 10 held

Police raided a hotel and caught 10 people including four people from West Bengal for running a sex racket in the hotel in Lasudiya area, police said on Sunday. The accused were booked under the relevant section of the IPC. The police also booked a hotel employee in this case and recovered objectionable things from there.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said acting on a tip-off, the police team reached the hotel in the area. A policeman was sent there as a customer. He talked to the person sitting in reception and after confirming that a sex racket was going on, and signalled to the waiting police team who raided the hotel.

Police said accused Mobin and three women are from West Bengal. Other accused are from Indore and the hotel employee is from Mundi in Khandwa district. Investigation is on to know the role of the hotel owner.

Read Also Bhopal: Dejected BJP workers continue protest over ticket distribution for municipal elections