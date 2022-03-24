Indore Crime Diary: 4 arrested with 5 stolen bikes; Man arrested with stolen SUV, scooter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested four persons with five stolen bikes in the Khajrana area on Thursday. The accused were allegedly planning to commit theft somewhere in the area when they were caught by the crime branch team.

Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said acting on a tip-off, four youths named Imran Khan, Arbaz, Manish and Chetan were arrested from near the Star Square while they were allegedly planning to commit theft in the area. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing two vehicles from Khajrana, one from the Sanyogitaganj area, and two from Bhanwarkuan and Ujjain. The accused also confessed to stealing a LED TV and a bicycle from a house in the Banganga area a few days ago. The crime branch officials recovered 5 stolen bikes from the accused. Two knives, an iron rod and other tools were also seized from the accused.

Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh

A man named Rohit was arrested from the Khajrana area while he was waiting for someone to sell the brown sugar there on Wednesday night. According to the police, information was received that a person was seen on MR-9 Road for supplying drugs to someone. The police reached the mentioned place and arrested the accused with 10 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh. The accused was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and he is being questioned about other persons behind the supply of drugs in the city.

Man arrested with stolen SUV, scooter

A man was arrested by the police with a stolen SUV and a scooter in Khajrana area on Wednesday. The police are questioning the accused for other such crimes.

According to the police, following the information, the police arrested the accused named Sajid from the area. A knife and a scooter were recovered from him. He could not show the papers of the scooter. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the scooter from Vijay Nagar area. He also confessed to stealing an SUV from Khajrana area. The police have recovered the SUV and the scooter from the accused and he is being questioned further.

Peddler from Mumbai held for supplying MD drugs

A man from Mumbai was arrested in connection with the MD drugs supply case on Thursday. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his arrest. So far, the police have arrested seven people in the case and a search is on for the others.

According to a Crime Branch official, the accused, Ayyub, alias Marsahab, was arrested with more than 1 kilogram of MD drugs a few months ago. After that, six people were arrested in connection with the case.

The Crime Branch received information that an accused, Syed Mohzim of Mumbai, was spotted in the city. He was in the city to meet his accomplices. The cops gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him from the city.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:10 PM IST