Indore: Crime Branch TI suspended after alleged corruption case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch TI Dhanendra Singh Bhadoria was suspended on Sunday, a day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his anguish about the cop’s style of working and alleged corruption. MP Shankar Lalwani had complained about the cop to Chouhan after which the latter ordered action against him. Additional CP (Crime and Headquarters) Rajesh Hingankar has attached him to the DRP Lines while issuing his suspension order. Instructions have been given that he will not leave the headquarters without the permission of senior officers.

Additional DCP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar was instructed to probe the complaints against Bhadoria and submit the investigation report within seven days.

According to a Crime Branch officer, complaints were received about Bhadoria’s style of working. On Friday, Lalwani had complained with documents to the CM about extortion and indecency by Bhadoria. The CM called a meeting on Saturday and instructed all the DGPs and other officers to work strictly with zero tolerance towards corruption. He also spoke of a complaint received against the TI.

The Crime Branch officer further said that Bhadoria used to deal only with old land dispute cases. Even though he did not have the jurisdiction to do so, he used to harass big businessmen by calling them to the police station like accused by issuing notices to them. Setting aside investigation into serious cases, he used to intervene only in land dispute matters. He did not inform senior officers about his activities, as well.

Officials said Bhadoria had lodged four FIRs of land fraud only on the basis of written complaints. Daulat Patel, a businessman, had complained to Lalwani about the TI saying that he was threatening to file FIRs against his sons, Yunus Iqbal, Mansoor Sharif and Zakir, by repeatedly issuing notices to them in a 10-year-old land dispute case.

Inspector Dwivedi to be Crime Branch TI

After the suspension of Bhadoria, DCP Nimish Agrawal has given charge to inspector Satish Dwivedi as the Crime Branch TI. Dwivedi was working with the Crime Branch as he was transferred here from the Dwarkapuri police station a few months ago. On Sunday, he took charge of the Crime Branch police station