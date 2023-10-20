Indore: Crime Branch Returns Rs 7.38L Of 15 Online Fraud Victims

Rs 2,000 note | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Conmen duped more than a dozen people on the pretext of increasing the limit of their credit card, redeeming reward points or activating new credit cards within a few days.

The crime branch officials claimed that Rs 7.38 lakh was returned to 15 online fraud victims within a few days and investigation is on in other cases. After receiving money in the bank accounts, the complainants thanked Indore Police.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that a cosmetic shop owner had lodged a complaint that he had received a phone call from a person, who posed as a bank officer.

He informed the complainant that verification of the recently received credit card was pending. Thus, he took OTP from the complainant and managed to steal Rs 90,000 from his credit card. During the investigation, the crime branch officials managed to return the entire amount within a few days.

Similarly, one Darshan of the city had lodged a complaint that he was duped of Rs 55,876 by a conman on the pretext of increasing the credit limit of his card.

One Chand Devi, who is a manager with a private organisation was duped of Rs 87,000 by the conman on the pretext of verifying card details. A farmer Antarsingh was duped of Rs 10,000 by a caller after receiving an OTP on the pretext of activating the new credit card.

Army officer Rakesh was duped of Rs 48,000 on the pretext of some exciting officers on his credit card. One Devendra was dupe of Rs 7,800. Similarly, Rs 19,000 were stolen from the credit card of farmer Rahul on the pretext of minimising charges.

A conman managed to steal Rs 7,800 from the credit card on the pretext of increasing the limit of a card. Manish was duped of Rs 60,000 by a caller on the pretext of unblocking the card.

Rs 90,000 were stolen from the credit card of a trader informing him that he (caller) could minimise the charges of his card. Rs 99,000 were stolen from the card account of a person named Vinod.

Rs 40,000 were stolen from the card account of one Priyanka. Rs 24,000 from Pavan, Rs 50,000 from Chandawa and Rs 48,000 were also stolen from the credit card of Rahul by the conmen.

Crime branch officials claimed that in above cases, the entire money was returned to the complainants within a few days.

