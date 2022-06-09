Indore: Crime Branch ensures builder refunds Rs 18 lakh to victim

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Crime Branch ensured a refund of Rs 18 lakh to a person from a builder on Thursday. The builder had allegedly taken money from the complainant for constructing a row house in 2020 but he didn’t construct the house. The complainant thanked the Crime Branch officials after receiving the money.

According to a Crime Branch official, one Soumyaranjan, a resident of the city, had lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch that builder Hitendra Singh had taken Rs 18 lakh from him for constructing a three-storied row house in an 880 square feet plot for the complainant. The builder didn’t construct the row house, nor did he return the money.

The Crime Branch officials started an investigation and talked to the builder and convinced him to return the money.