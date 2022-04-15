Indore: Crime against women dropped by 25%, says commissioner of police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

If figures are any indicator, the State government’s move of implementing police commissionerate system seems to have turned out to be a success in Indore has seen around a 25 per cent decline in crime against women, a major dent in organized crime and a moderate improvement in vehicular traffic.

In a recent review by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Indore has also been found No 1 city in the recovery of missing children, action against mafia, and checking illicit liquor.



As Harinarayanchari Mishra completes 125 days of his appointment as Indore police commissioner on Friday, Free Press had a tete-a-tete with him to know how things changed with the implementation of police commissionerate system in the city.

Q: What do you have to say about this new system after 125 days in office?

A: Responsibilities of police and expectations of people from police have increased with the implementation of the police commissionerate system. Accordingly, the police have tried to deliver and tasted success on many fronts. We have taken women's security, traffic management and organised crime on our priority. We had identified hot spots of crimes and areas where vehicular traffic movement was the worst hit and acted in a planned way. I am happy to share that a steep decline of 25 per cent has been witnessed in crime against women, people have experienced a relative improvement in traffic movement and we have made a big dent in organised crime. Vehicle lifting cases have come down by 15 per cent.

Q: So earlier police never identified crime hot spots? Cops have started doing this only after this new system came into force? Is that what you are saying?

A: No, I did not mean that. With the commissionerate system coming into existence, Indore got 22 more senior officers. This has helped us in taking preventive measures now. Now, we can do extensive monitoring and check areas from where the crimes are reported most. We do a review of one zone for one hour every day. We have now gone on to the level of finding the root cause of any crime. When you don’t have sufficient hands and resources, you can't go deeper into the investigation of crimes as around 18,000 are reported annually.

Q: Do you have adequate force?



A: We are still short of around 800 personnel. In a city where population is around 40 lakh, including the floating population, at least 5000 policemen are required. As of now, we have around 4200 personnel. We have told the government about the shortage. Police recruitment process is underway. We will get the required hands shortly.

Q: Have calls to Dial 100 reduced?

A: That’s one more indicator that reflects success of this system. Generally, people do not want to report small incidents. They just want police intervention so that the criminal activity would stop. In the last 60 days, the Dail 100 calls have dropped by 1550. Police do not control Dail 100, it’s a third party that receives the calls and passes on the complaints to the police.

Q: It is said that IAS officers dislike police commissionerate system and they are trying to convey to the government that this system is a failure?

A: I don’t buy this allegation (against IAS officers). Plus, you will notice that government adopted the commissionerate system over SSP system. You won’t find any government replacing commissionerate system with the SSP system. Moreover, it is fact and figures and not mere allegations that are indicators of success or failure of any system.

Q: Don’t you think the city should have a traffic engineering body?

A: Indeed, traffic engineering plays a big role in ensuring that traffic remains organised in the city. We do take the help from traffic engineering experts from time to time. As of now, we have taken a force of around 200 personnel from PTS for traffic management. Plus, we have introduced a scheme wherein people can also contribute to traffic management. Sometimes, people have time and they want to contribute but they do not have a platform. Now through our website, they can become “citizen traffic men” and contribute to traffic management. We acknowledge their work and bestowed the title “Traffic person of the day” to one of them daily. Their picture with their name is posted on our Twitter handle.

Q: What steps have you taken to check eve-teasing?

A: Of late, we have created the “Nirbhaya” wing wherein policewomen have been trained how to stop and deal with eve-teasing. They have also been briefed about legal provisions dealing with eve-teasing. These wing members go to schools and colleges and educate girls about they should go when they come across eve-teasers.

Q: Police have an image of being corrupt also? Are you going to make any vigilance team for catching corrupt cops?

A: I don’t rule out black sheep in the police department too. We take action against corrupt policemen if the complaint against them are found true. Lately, two constables were sent to jail on corruption charges. People can directly send their complains to me, even on my mobile number, if they come across corrupt policemen and I will take action.

Q: What steps are you taking to check cyber crimes, which are growing?

A: In past two to three months, we have cracked many cyber crimes. People got around Rs 1 crore back which they lost in cyber crimes. We are setting up a state-of-the-art cyber lab which will be equipped with advanced gadgets and software. The cyber cell will also be upgraded.

Q: Are you satisfied with your work done so far as CP?

A: Yes I am. With the resources at my disposal, I did whatever I could.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:31 AM IST