Indore: ‘Create systems to achieve goals’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Since systems are what actually get us to our goals, they are more important than goals. Keep in mind that the systems come first in the journey of the profession.

Divyaditya Kothari, director of Renaissance University said this while addressing a book review session.

It was organised by Indore Management Association. The book under review was ‘Atomic Habits’.

The facilitator of the session Kothari explained that the book says hundreds of small decisions or habits over a long period of time add up to produce remarkable results when combined to create real change. He said to achieve our goals, we must first create systems comprised of straight forward procedures and routines that will lead us there.

He added that habits are the self-improvement equivalent of compound interest. The good and bad things we do every day add up over time to produce lasting change. Regardless of how big or small our goals are, we can achieve them over the time if we make small habits a part of who we are & 1% improvement every day will give you better results 31% on average in 31 days.

Kothari added that we probably won't have the willpower to continue the habit if it is unpleasant. The more friction there is between you and the habit, the less likely you are to engage in it. So we need to make it interesting. Small habits make a big difference.

Kothari added examples which are very applicable to everyone's daily lives. With 50 attendees, it was a wonderfully dynamic session because everyone offered instances from their own lives.

