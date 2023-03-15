Indore: Crackdown on dairies, milk parlours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After 21 samples of milk products ‘failed’ the test, it was a rude jolt for a team of food and drug administration who were reportedly caught napping.

They immediately swung into action and launched a drive against dairy and milk parlours on Tuesday.

The team of food safety officials collected samples from milk parlours at various parts of the city.

The team has also collected samples from milk vendors randomly and sent the same for testing to Bhopal.

The action to check adulteration against milk products began on Tuesday on the directions of Collector Ilayaraja T who raised concerns over ‘failed’ samples of milk products.

According to Food Safety Officer, N Shrivastava, their team collected samples of milk and milk products from various dairies including samples of curd and paneer from Radha Krishna Dudh Dahi Bhandar in Sindhi Colony, milk and paneer from Saawariya Dudh Dahi Bhandar in Sindhi Colony, milk and curd from Babaji Dairy in Sindhi Colony, milk from Ram Dairy Farm in Bairathi Colony, Paneer and Mawa from Shri Krishna Dudh Bhandar in Kesarbagh, milk and curd from Raja Doodh Dahi Bhandar in Gulzar Colony, and others.

“We have collected 19 samples from these dairies and sent them for testing to Bhopal. We are expecting to receive the reports of these samples in a month,” Shrivastava said.

23 samples failed out of 111 samples

Much to concern the citizens and officials, about 21 per cent samples of food products collected between September and December, last year were found ‘failed’.

“As many as 111 samples were sent for testing out of which 23 samples failed including the samples of paneer, mawa, ghee, and curd. These samples were not fulfilling the set standard norms,’ the food inspector said.

