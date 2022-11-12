Indore: CP takes salute of police parade in DRP line

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make the functioning of the police more effective and to increase the morale, fitness and discipline of the police officers and other personnel, a general parade was organised at the DRP lines on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra took the salute. DCP Zone-1 Amit Tolani, DCP (Intelligence and Headquarters) Rajat Saklecha, all additional DCPs, ACPs, station house officers and other officers were present during the parade and the CP visit. During this, the officers and employees present in the parade along with the station in-charges also practised the drill.

The CP inspected the parade and checked the uniforms of the officers and the employees present. He encouraged the well-dressed officers and police personnel and warned those who were poorly dressed. The CP also gave instructions for reinstating the suspended constable of Gandhinagar police station.

CP chairs crime review meeting

A crime review meeting of all gazetted police officers and police station in-charges of the city was called by CP Mishra on Friday. Mishra directed the officers to control crime in the city. He instructed them to collect and update the data of criminals and to take action if they indulged in criminal activities. He instructed that strict action be taken against people indulging in drug supply and peddling, especially during the night. The people coming from other cities, domestic workers and tenants should be checked from time to time. The verification of the students and other people living in the hostels should also be done. To control crime, night patrolling and checking at various locations should be done regularly, he added.

