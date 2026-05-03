Indore CP Santosh Kumar Singh Reviews Security Arrangements Ahead Of NEET Exam | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh on Saturday held a meeting with subordinate officers to review security and administrative preparations for the NEET examination scheduled on Sunday.

The commissioner discussed maintaining strong security at all examination centres and ensuring convenience for candidates. Singh directed officials to deploy adequate police force at every centre, with special attention to sensitive locations. He also instructed officers to stay in constant coordination with centre coordinators to review arrangements and address any gaps.

Officials were told to ensure that CCTV cameras at all centres are fully functional and continuously monitored. They were also asked to confirm that proper backup systems are in place in case of power failures. A special traffic plan will be implemented to avoid congestion and ensure smooth movement for candidates and the general public.

The police have also been instructed to control unnecessary crowding near exam centres and keep a close watch on suspicious persons and activities. Monitoring of social media has also been emphasised to prevent the spread of misinformation.

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Singh asked officers to regularly visit their respective areas and resolve any issues immediately. He said the aim is not only to provide security but also to create a calm and supportive environment so that candidates can appear for the exam without stress