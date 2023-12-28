Indore Covid Updates: Covid Spread Tentacles; Four More New Cases Found, 10 In This Month | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadly Covid-19 is spreading its tentacles in Indore swiftly as four more people tested Covid positive on Thursday. The new cases include three women and a man with which the total number of cases found positive in this month increased to 10.

The number of active cases in the city has increased to six as one of the patients was also discharged from home isolation on Thursday.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, a two woman of age 55-years, a woman of 2-years, and a 36-year-oold man were found positive on Thursday.

“Two women, one of 55-years and another of 28-years, are mother and daughter who had gone to attend a wedding in Jodhpur. The daughter had come returned from USA about a week ago. Similarly, another 55-year-old woman was also found positive, who attended a wedding in Indore,” Dr Mishra said.

She added that surprisingly, the 36-year-old man didn’t have any travel history and he didn’t even have much symptoms. “He just gone for testing after having mild cough and cold,” the epidemiologist said.

All of these patients are in home isolation and under observation of the health authorities.

“Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” she added.

As per health department records, over 212871 patients were found positive in Indore and over 1,472 had died since the outbreak of the disease.

The department had also taken over 58 samples of the patients having SARI/ILI cases. These samples were collected from different health centres in the city and have been sent to MGM Medical College for testing.