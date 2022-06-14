e-Paper Get App

Indore: COVID cases to rise in next 15-20 days, says Doctors

He added that the patients who have not taken the vaccine doses or have uncontrolled co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and others need to be extra careful.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the graph of Covid-19 taking the upward route, city experts believe that the number of cases would increase in the next 15-20 days. However, the doctors added that the mortality from the disease would be very less and most patients would not require hospitalisation.

“As per the present trends, the daily cases of Covid-19 are fluctuating, but the number of cases would increase in the next 15-20 days but severity of the cases would be less,” respiratory medicine expert Dr Deepak Bansal said.

He added that the patients who have not taken the vaccine doses or have uncontrolled co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and others need to be extra careful.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the pandemic disease had entered into an endemic phase.

“Cases of Covid-19 would fluctuate in coming days but it would not be severe. As the disease has come into an endemic stage, the mortality of the disease would be low and it would soon turn into a routine flu-like disease with which we have to live,” he said.

Indore has seen as many as 188 cases in the last 13 days, including 18 cases on Monday, which is more than the number of cases reported in May. One death has also been reported of a 90-year-old woman who was suffering from other diseases for the last seven years.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that the cases of Covid-19 are coming positive in the random sampling but most of them are asymptomatic and were unaware of being infected with the disease.

Read Also
Indore: City reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increased to 19.15 percent
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: COVID cases to rise in next 15-20 days, says Doctors

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine