Indore: COVID cases to rise in next 15-20 days, says Doctors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the graph of Covid-19 taking the upward route, city experts believe that the number of cases would increase in the next 15-20 days. However, the doctors added that the mortality from the disease would be very less and most patients would not require hospitalisation.

“As per the present trends, the daily cases of Covid-19 are fluctuating, but the number of cases would increase in the next 15-20 days but severity of the cases would be less,” respiratory medicine expert Dr Deepak Bansal said.

He added that the patients who have not taken the vaccine doses or have uncontrolled co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and others need to be extra careful.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the pandemic disease had entered into an endemic phase.

“Cases of Covid-19 would fluctuate in coming days but it would not be severe. As the disease has come into an endemic stage, the mortality of the disease would be low and it would soon turn into a routine flu-like disease with which we have to live,” he said.

Indore has seen as many as 188 cases in the last 13 days, including 18 cases on Monday, which is more than the number of cases reported in May. One death has also been reported of a 90-year-old woman who was suffering from other diseases for the last seven years.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that the cases of Covid-19 are coming positive in the random sampling but most of them are asymptomatic and were unaware of being infected with the disease.