Indore: Covid cases dropped to single-digit after two-and-half-month span

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the third wave of Covid-19 has been diminishing, the number of daily cases has also dropped to single digit over the past two days. Moreover, the number of total active cases has also dropped below 150 for the first time since the third wave of the disease hit the city.

The total number of active cases in the city on Sunday was 144. The city had witnessed single-digit Covid cases on December 22, 2021.

However, the number of sample testing has also decreased to half, but officials believe that it is not affecting the number of daily cases.

“The number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city as we’re conducting random sampling for the past one month and didn’t find much rise in cases, except some sporadic cases, for a couple of days last month,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

The health officer has also cautioned people to be alert during festivities.

“Experts have alerted people about the festivities and appealed to the people to continue following Covid-19 norms as complacency can become the reason for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease,” he added.

Testing decreased

The number of samples being tested daily has also decreased by at least 50 per cent. ‘We’re collecting random samples across the district. People have started refusing to give samples due to the drop in the number of cases due to which sampling has been decreased,’ civil surgeon Dr Santosh Verma said. The health department has deployed 32 teams for sampling across the district. The teams were removed due to the drop in the number of cases but were reinstated again for a month

Covid in city at a glance

Total No. of positive cases: 207,630

Total samples tested: 3,724,000

Positivity rate: 5.58 per cent

Total No. of deaths: 1,461

Death rate in city: 0.7 per cent

Total patients discharged: 206,025

Recovery rate in city: 99.23 per cent

