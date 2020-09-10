Indore: Covid-19 spreads to 15 new areas, patients found in 192 spots

Indore: As the city is witnessing a peak in COVID-19 cases, the deadly virus is spreading its tentacles across the district as patients were found in 15 new areas on Wednesday, according to the list released on Thursday. Highest number of Covid-19 cases was tested positive on Thursday i.e. 312 and these patients were found from 192 areas of the city.
Some of the areas have been emerging as hotspots of the city from where about 10 patients are found positive daily. These areas include Vijay Nagar, Sukhliya, Sudama Nagar, and Malharganj.
On September 9, patients were found in new areas including Swasthya Nagar, Isha Avenue, Apollo Hospital Campus, SS Infinitus, Patel Bagh Colony, Judges Enclave, Raman Nagar, Pant Vaidya Colony, Highland Park Colony, Silver City, Tirumala Pride, Signal Vihar Mhow, Swadhyay Hospital, Harsiddhi Nagar And Super Palace Colony.
Employees demanded shifting COVID-19 cell
After ten employees and health officials tested positive in Chief Medical and Health officer’ office, staff working in sample collection and RRT demanded shifting the Covid-19 cell from CMHO office to other place.
“Large number of people gather at the office at any given time due to various work/assignments mainly to take kits and other stuff used in sampling and screening. As various people have been tested positive, we demanded the CMHO to shift the cell to some other place where an open space is available so that proper social distancing can be maintained,” staff members said.
14 more test positive in Rupal Shree Apartment
After Mahant Complex in Malharganj, Rupal Shree Apartment in the same area emerged as the hotspot as about 49 people have been tested positive from the building in last five days including 14 on Thursday. The building houses about 48 flats in which 170 people live.
53 patients discharged
As many as 53 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday. These patients even include those admitted to the hospital only five days ago. These patients were discharged on the basis of new discharged policy where patients can get discharged for mandatory home isolation in three days if they don’t have any symptoms.
