Indore: Covid-19 spreads to 15 new areas, patients found in 192 spots

Employees demanded shifting COVID-19 cell

After ten employees and health officials tested positive in Chief Medical and Health officer’ office, staff working in sample collection and RRT demanded shifting the Covid-19 cell from CMHO office to other place.

“Large number of people gather at the office at any given time due to various work/assignments mainly to take kits and other stuff used in sampling and screening. As various people have been tested positive, we demanded the CMHO to shift the cell to some other place where an open space is available so that proper social distancing can be maintained,” staff members said.

14 more test positive in Rupal Shree Apartment

After Mahant Complex in Malharganj, Rupal Shree Apartment in the same area emerged as the hotspot as about 49 people have been tested positive from the building in last five days including 14 on Thursday. The building houses about 48 flats in which 170 people live.

53 patients discharged

As many as 53 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday. These patients even include those admitted to the hospital only five days ago. These patients were discharged on the basis of new discharged policy where patients can get discharged for mandatory home isolation in three days if they don’t have any symptoms.