Indore: COVID-19 relief; no case reported after 13 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While many cities are reporting an increase in cases of Covid-19, Indore got relief from the fluctuating Covid cases on Sunday as it dropped to zero.

Moreover, this is for the first time when daily cases dropped to zero in this month as earlier, zero cases were reported on April 25. The total active cases, however, remained 34 as three new patients were discharged on Sunday.

City had witnessed zero Covid cases highest in the month of October in 2021 i.e. ten times.

Nonetheless, the number of sample testing has also decreased to lowest but officials believe that it is not affecting the daily cases.

“Number of COVID-19 cases has decreased in the city. We have stopped conducting random sampling from the last one month due to drop in cases and didn’t find much rise in cases except some sporadic cases for a couple of days in the last month,” District Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

The health officer has also cautioned people for being alert during the marriage season.

“Experts have already sounded an alert due to the rise in cases in northern states and appealed to the people to continue following Covid norms as negligence can become the call for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease,” he added.

Covid in Indore

Total samples tested: 3797500

Total positive cases: 207921

Total deaths: 1461

Total discharged: 206426

Total active cases: 34

Positivity rate: 5.48 percent

Recovery rate: 99.28 percent

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:00 PM IST