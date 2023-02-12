Indore: Courtesy Vikas Yatra, mega health camps planned

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mega health camps will be organised at the assembly constituencies of the district during Vikas Yatras.

The first such camp will be held on Sunday at PC Sethi Hospital. Similarly, the camp at the Assembly constituency number 4 will be held on February 19 in CM Sanjivani Poly Clinic, Gumasta Nagar water tank. Index Medical College will cooperate in organising the camps. Similarly, the camp at Assembly constituency 1 will be organised on February 24 at the district hospital, Dhar Road in collaboration with the Aurobindo Medical College. A similar camp will be organised at the Assembly constituency Rau on February 25 at Municipal Council Rau.

It will be organised in collaboration with MGM Medical College and Sewa Kunj Hospital. In this camp, complete tests, medical consultation and medicines will be distributed free of cost. There will also be a medical board. Treatment will also be done through ayurveda, homeopathy, unani and yoga.

Ayushman Bharat cards will also be distributed at these camps.

Covid vaccines will also be administered. People can avail free eye and dental check-ups. Blood donation camps will be organised. Specialist doctors for eye, infant, nose, ear, throat, gynaecology and skin ailments will be present at the camps.

