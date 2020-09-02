Indore: Court issues notices to Index Medical College, DME and others over faulty admission

Indore: Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to Index Medical College, Director of Medical Education, State Government through Principal Secretary Medical Education Department, and Board of Governors of Medical Council of India over the petition by a lady doctor of Uttar Pradesh on alleged faulty admission, on Wednesday.

Divisional Bench of Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla served notices to the respondents and fixed the next hearing on September 22.

According to petitioner Dr Upma Shree counsel Aditya Sanghi alleged that Index Medcal College has taken Rs 26.60 lakh for giving admission in PG (Pathology) in 2017.

“The college administration continued to tell the petitioner that she is admitted to PG course for three years. After having doubt of college’s intension, the petitioner filed an RTI and found that she was not even enrolled in any PG Course of MCI,” advocate Aditya Sanghi told media.

The petitioner has demanded the court to provide her a compensation of Rs 1 crore along with the deposited fees as her three years have been wasted. She also appealed to the court to order CBI probe in the matter.