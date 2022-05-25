Indore: Court issues arrest warrant against Dr Radhika Bandi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court has issued an arrest warrant against the owner of Greater Kailash Nursing Home, Dr Radhika Bandi in a case of fraud registered against her. The complainant had lent Rs 10 lakh to her 3 years ago but money was not returned and the cheque which she had given also bounced.

According to the victim Radheshyam Somani, 3 years ago his wife Vidya Somani used to go to the nursing home of Dr Radhika Bandi for her treatment. Dr Bandi was doing her treatment. During this both became friends and Dr Bandi borrowed Rs 10 lakhs from the complainant Vidya Somani. Due to friendship, for a long time the complainant did not ask for the money back from her. When the complainant Radheshyam asked for money back from Dr Bandi, she misbehaved and a complaint was lodged at Palasia police station.

In the case, Advocate Abhishek Tiwari said that HDFC Bank cheque was given in return by Dr Radhika after befriending Vidya Somani. But the check bounced as there was no money in the bank account. An arrest warrant has been issued against Dr Bandi by the court on April 22. She was not arrested till the filing of this report.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:11 AM IST