Indore Couple’s Murder-Suicide Case: Accused Lover Dies By Suicide In Khandwa

Indore Couple’s Murder-Suicide ; Accused Lover Dies By Suicide In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic twist emerged in the Indore couple’s murder-suicide case after the prime suspect named in the incident allegedly died by suicide in Khandwa district on Sunday evening.

Notably, a 32-year-old man named Halke Veer Patel allegedly killed his wife named Roshni and later died by suicide after consuming poison in Indore’s Hira Nagar area.

The deceased, Satish Savle, had been accused of having an extramarital relationship with Roshni. According to police, Halke Veer allegedly strangled Roshni to death at their Meghdoot Nagar residence after an argument over the affair. Preliminary investigation revealed that he first attempted to force her to consume poison before allegedly assaulting and strangling her. Before ending his life, Halke Veer reportedly left behind a note naming Satish.

After the incident surfaced, Satish returned to his native village under Pandhana region of Khandwa district. On Sunday evening, he allegedly consumed poison near Ghatakhedi village after dropping his niece at Rajauda village.

Villagers rushed him to hospital in an unconscious condition, but doctors declared him dead.

Satish’s father, Sukharam, said his son had been under severe mental stress after learning about the murder and suicide in Indore. He claimed Halke Veer and some associates had earlier visited their home and assaulted family members over the alleged relationship.

Family members said Satish later consumed poison after leaving home on the pretext of going to the market. He was first taken to the primary health centre in Borgaon and later referred to Khandwa, where he died during treatment.