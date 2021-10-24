Indore: Couples celebrate Karwa Chauth 2021 in grand way

Indore

Celebration of their eternal bonds and wishing for wellness of another, Karwa Chauth was celebrated with fervour and grand celebrations this year in Indore. Men pleased their wives the entire day by pampering them with presents and compliments, hoping to watch the cricket match in the evening peacefully.

Returning the favour, women prepared delicacies for the evening when the fast culminates. Most couples were seen happily watching the match in the evening hours.

Many couples did not want to miss the highlights and kept their phones up while culminating the fast under the moonlight.

The festival was celebrated by Hindu women from some regions of India, especially northern India, four days after purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika. Like many Hindu festivals, Karva Chauth is based on the lunisolar calendar which accounts for all astronomical positions, especially positions of the moon which is used as a marker to calculate important dates.

Reviving their marriage vows, women from different communities prepared for a day’s fast and celebrations. Though, the festival started in north Indian community, it has gained popularity because of the ritual where a husband completes the fast by feeding his wife to depict their love bond.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:17 PM IST