Indore Couple Loses ₹4.09 Lakh In Online Trading Scam Linked To UTRADEDMA App, Police Launch Probe | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple allegedly lost Rs 4.09 lakh in an online trading fraud linked to a trading learning group and an app named UTRADEDMA, police said on Saturday.

Police registered a case in connection with the complaints and began an investigation to identify the cybercriminals.

According to the police, Manisha Gupta and her husband Jitendra Gupta were cheated of a total of Rs 4,09,700.

Manisha reported two separate transactions involving Rs 1,84,700 and Rs 25,000, while Jitendra reported a loss of Rs 2 lakh.

The complainants alleged that unidentified persons deceived them by posing as someone else and fraudulently obtained their money. The complainants filed separate complaints.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the alleged offences fell under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police subsequently registered the cases for investigation based on the complaints and statements.

The investigation will focus on the trading learning group and the UTRADEDMA app allegedly linked to the fraud, along with the identities of those involved and the movement of the money.