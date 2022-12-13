Indore: Couple dupes man of Rs 40L with lure of tinsel town 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The lure of the film industry and the chance of making exorbitant profits made a man lose Rs 40 lakhs to fraudsters.

The victim was promised by a couple that if he invested Rs 40 lakh in a Gujarati film, he would be able to rake in Rs 4.85 crore after the film’s release.

According to Rau police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi, Nitin Patidar, a resident of Rangwasa area has complained that he had a dream of being associated with film production. He even met several persons in the city, Bhopal and Mumbai to fulfil his dream.

Meanwhile, he met Rakesh Bhatt and his wife Sandhya, both residents of Bicholi Hapsi Road, in January 2019. The couple told him that they were making a Gujarati film 'Bijo Diwas' but before it could be completed, its producer and director passed away, and the film could not be released. The couple allegedly told the complainant that if Rs 50 lakh were invested, the film could be completed and released.

Patidar promised to give them Rs 40 lakh to them and they signed an agreement. By August 2022, they had taken the entire money from him and what is more, there was no news of the film being released. When the complainant asked them to return the money, they refused. After that he complained to the police. The police are investigating the case and a search is on for the couple.