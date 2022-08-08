Indore: Couple committed suicide following major dispute

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police probing the suicide case of the couple that took place on Saturday believe that they had a major dispute following which they committed suicide one after the other in their home in Sanvid Nagar, Kanadiya Road.

After the incident, their daughters are now staying with their maternal grandmother.

Palasia police station in charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that Reena Gadhwal and her husband Deepak were found dead in their residence in Sanvid Nagar area on Saturday afternoon. Reena was found lying on the floor while her husband was found hanging. Police said that first the woman committed suicide by hanging herself, and after seeing wife on the noose, Deepak brought her down and then hanged himself from the ceiling.

A broken mobile phone was recovered from the spot, so the police believe that the couple was having a major dispute over some issue that resulted in their committing suicide.

Deepak ran an auto deal business in the city.

Their two daughters reached home from school and found the couple dead after which the police were informed.

The police are taking the statements of the family members, close relatives and also the two daughters to know the reason behind the dispute between the couple.