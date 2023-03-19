Indore: Corruption, irregularities, favouritism in SOE recruitments, says RTI applicant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging corruption and irregularities in recruitments in School of Excellence for Eye, president of Madhya Pradesh Optometrist Federation Kamal Goswami threatened to sit on hunger strike along with other optometrist of the city on World Optometry Day, i.e. on March 23.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Goswami alleged that a large number of anomalies have taken place in recruitments in School of Excellence for Eye including the recruitment of the director, associate professors, and superintendent of the hospital.

Moreover, he also alleged that he was being lured to take up a job in the hospital and suppress the matter. He claimed that he got the documents in reply to his RTI application.

“During the direct recruitment for the post of director in 2019, experience of at least 20 years was being sought but Dr Prateep Vyas was appointed on the post who himself mentioned 17-years-of experience in his application form. According to norms, the selected candidate should join within 6 months from the date of selection but neither Dr Vyas has joined nor has anyone else been appointed on that post, yet,” Goswami alleged.

He also alleged favouritism in recruitment of assistant professors.

“Minimum requirement for the post assistant professor was MS but Dr Mita Joshi, who was appointed on the post, only has the degree of DNB. Similarly, 2 to 4 publications, and 4 years of medical college experience were asked for the posts advertised but Dr Teena Agarwal was selected even though she didn’t mention any publication in her application,” he said.

He also questioned the appointment to the post of superintendent.

“These appointments were done in the tenure of the previous Dean but the incumbent dean has also not taken any action even after multiple complaints,’ he said.

Meanwhile, MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said he will look into the matter and will launch a probe if required.