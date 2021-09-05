Indore: Corporation writes to T&CP about irregularities in approved layouts

Indore:

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has dashed off a letter to the office of joint director at Town and Country Planning (T&CP) highlighting irregularities in layouts passed by it in immovable properties and asked them to ensure that such anomalies do not take place in future.

Mentioning case wise irregularities, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that big landlords sell their lands in small pieces in the form of agricultural lands.

“People who purchase the land under or around municipal limits then obtain permission for construction of individual houses and in that way illegal colonies come up having no basic facilities like road, sewerage line, etc,” the letter reads.

“Due to the layouts approved by T&CP for individual houses such a situation arises,” the letter adds.

Pal asked the joint director to get the anomalies of the layouts approved by him removed and ensure that such discrepancies do not arise in the layouts to be approved in future.

